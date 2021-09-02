Gundam: Hathaway Anime Staff Teases 2nd Part's Working Title, Changes From Original Novel

The staff of the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime project teased during a talk event on Thursday that the trilogy's second part has a working title of Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway: San of Bright (サン オブ ブライト). The film's producer Naohiro Ogata elaborated that the Japanese katakana characters "San" (サン) can be read as "sun" or "son." The film's main character Hathaway Noa is the son of the character Bright Noa. The staff and Ken Narita , who plays Bright in the franchise , also teased at the event that Bright will appear in the second film.

Ogata added that the second part will have some differences from Yoshiyuki Tomino 's original novel series.

The first Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway part opened in Japan on June 11, after previously being delayed three times. The movie was originally slated to open in Japan in July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The film was delayed in April from May 7 to May 21, and was then delayed again due to the extended state of emergency declared in Japan.

The film has earned a cumulative total of over 2 billion yen (about US$18.18 million) in the Japanese box office.

The film is the first Gundam film since 1988's Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack to top the 1 billion yen mark.

The film sold 259,074 tickets for 523,943,800 yen (about US$4.77 million) in its first three days at the box office. It ranked at #3 (in terms of tickets sold) in its opening weekend.

The film sold more than 90,000 Blu-ray Discs just in theaters as of July 5, less than a month since its opening. Theaters sold 52,989 copies of the limited edition, and 37,694 copies of the standard edition.

Netflix U.S. began exclusively streaming the film on July 1.

Shukou Murase ( Ergo Proxy , Gangsta., Witch Hunter Robin , Genocidal Organ ) directed the project, and Yasuyuki Mutou (Basilisk, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 , Deadman Wonderland ) wrote the script. Pablo Uchida , Naoyuki Onda , and Shigeki Kuhara adapted Haruhiko Mikimoto 's original character designs for animation. Hajime Katoki , Kimitoshi Yamane , Seiichi Nakatani , and Nobuhiko Genba adapted Yasuhiro Moriki 's mechanical designs for animation. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) composed the music.

Tomino, the creator of the first Gundam series and several of the later projects, wrote the three-volume Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash or alternately, Mobile Suit Gundam : Flash's Hathaway) novel series from 1989 to 1990. The novel series is set in the year UC0105 and centers around Hathaway Noa, who appeared in the 1988 film Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack as the son of the influential Federation ship captain Bright Noa. ( Char's Counterattack is set in the year UC 0093.) The novel series deals with the aftermath of Char's Counterattack 's climatic finale. The film trilogy is adapting the novels, with each film covering one volume.