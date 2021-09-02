News
Kanon/Clannad Designer Itaru Hinoue Joins Nexton
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Itaru Hinoue, the illustrator behind the character designs and original art for such games as Kanon, Air, and Clannad, revealed on Wednesday that she has joined adult visual novel game company NEXTON. She added that she will still continue with her personal projects.
Hinoue worked as an illustrator and character designer at the game studio Key, a brand of the Osaka-based game publisher VisualArt's. She provided original character designs for visual novels such as Kanon, Air, Clannad, and Little Busters! All four of those games received multiple anime adaptations. Hinoue also planned, provided character designs, and served as art director for Key's ninth game, Rewrite, which also inspired an anime adaptation.
Hinoue left Key to work as a freelance illustrator in 2016.