Kanon/Clannad Designer Itaru Hinoue Joins Nexton

Itaru Hinoue , the illustrator behind the character designs and original art for such games as Kanon , Air , and Clannad , revealed on Wednesday that she has joined adult visual novel game company NEXTON . She added that she will still continue with her personal projects.

Hinoue worked as an illustrator and character designer at the game studio Key , a brand of the Osaka-based game publisher VisualArt's. She provided original character designs for visual novels such as Kanon , Air , Clannad , and Little Busters! All four of those games received multiple anime adaptations. Hinoue also planned, provided character designs, and served as art director for Key 's ninth game, Rewrite , which also inspired an anime adaptation.

Hinoue left Key to work as a freelance illustrator in 2016.