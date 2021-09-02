One Piece Manga Creator Eiichiro Oda: Story is in its Final Stage

Manga volume 100 launched on Friday with net special featuring astronaut live from ISS

A newspaper advertisement commemorating the 100th compiled book volume of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga appeared in the Asahi Shimbun , Yomiuri Shimbun, and Mainichi Shimbun on Friday, and it included a photo of Oda drawing at his workshop with the words, "The story is in the final stage."

Oda previously said in an interview in August 2020 that he plans to end the story in four or five years.

The franchise 's official YouTube channel will stream the live Kono Hoshi de, Kibо̄ o Miyо̄ -We Are One.- (Let's See Hope on This Star) special program on Friday featuring JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide — live from the International Space Station, One Piece fan and entertainer Miki, Kumi Sasaki of Hinatazaka46, and announcer Misato Ugaki.

The manga's 100th compiled book volume launched in Japan on Friday.

Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump manga on July 19, 1997. The 57th volume had a first printing of 3 million copies, a national industry record, in March 2010. The 67th volume had a first printing of 4.05 million copies, the new national industry record, in August 2012.

The manga won the 41st Japan Cartoonist Awards in 2012, and set a Guinness World Record in 2015 for "the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."

Oda published the 1,000th chapter in this year's combined 5th/6th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on January 4.

The ongoing anime adaptation premiered in 1999. If there are no delays, the 1,000th episode will debut on November 14.

"We Are One!" is a mini-series of five short drama videos commemorating the 100th One Piece manga volume and the 1,000th One Piece anime episode. The mini-series premiered on August 30, with new episodes streaming daily. The final episode streams on Friday.

Source: Comic Natalie