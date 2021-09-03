Live-Action One Piece Series' Script Tease Reveals Logo, Episode 1's Working Title

Netflix unveiled on Friday a photo of the first episode's script for the Hollywood live-action series adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga, and it reveals the series' logo and tentative first episode title "Romance Dawn." "Romance Dawn" is the title of the first chapter of the One Piece manga, as well as the name of Oda's one-shots that served as early versions of his current ongoing manga. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are credited for the first episode's teleplay.

Netflix will exclusively stream the live-action series. The first season will have ten episodes. Oda will serve as an executive producer.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, is producing the live-action series. Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) is the show's writer. Maeda and Becky Clements are executive producers.

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga will start with the East Blue arc and will "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promises to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.

The One Piece manga centers on Monkey D. Luffy, an aspiring pirate who, like many other pirates, dream of claiming the legendary "One Piece" treasure left behind by a legendary pirate. He gathers a crew and a ship and explores the Grand Line in search of the treasure, while also confronting rival pirates and government navies along the way.

Oda began serializing the One Piece manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump manga on July 19, 1997. The 57th volume had a first printing of 3 million copies, a national industry record, in March 2010. The 67th volume had a first printing of 4.05 million copies, the new national industry record, in August 2012. The manga won the 41st Japan Cartoonist Awards in 2012, and set a Guinness World Record in 2015 for "the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."

The manga's 100th compiled book volume launched in Japan on Friday. Oda published the 1,000th chapter in this year's combined 5th/6th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on January 4.

The ongoing anime adaptation premiered in 1999. If there are no delays, the 1,000th episode will debut on November 14.

"We Are One!" is a mini-series of five short drama videos commemorating the 100th One Piece manga volume and the 1,000th One Piece anime episode. The mini-series premiered on August 30, with new episodes streaming daily. The final episode streamed on Friday.

Tomorrow Studios is also producing the live-action television series adaptation of Cowboy Bebop .