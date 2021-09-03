New Hetalia Musical Reveals Title, Cast Members in Costume, December 16 Opening

Musical runs in Osaka from December 16-19, Tokyo from December 23-31

The official website for the stage musical adaptations of Hidekaz Himaruya 's Hetalia - Axis Powers manga revealed on Friday that the new stage musical will be titled Hetalia ~The world is wonderful~ , and it will run at Cool Japan Park Osaka WW Hall in Osaka from December 16-19 and at Shinagawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball in Tokyo from December 23-31. The website also unveiled visuals of the cast in costume.

The cast, which features returning members from the previous musicals, includes:

Ryōki Nagae as Italy

Keisuke Ueda as Japan

Ryūko Isogai as America

Daisuke Hirose as England

Juri as France

Yūki Yamaoki as Russia

Taishi Sugie as China

Takuya Kikuchi (also known as ROU) as Austria

Takeshi James Yamada as Spain

Gaku Takamoto as Prussia

Yuta Higuchi as Romano

Higuchi is new to the musicals' cast.

Kōtarō Yoshitani ( Sengoku Musou , Amnesia, Bakumatsu Rock stage plays, Alice in the Country of Hearts musical, La Corda d'Oro Blue Sky musical) is returning to direct. Yūsei Naruse is writing the screenplay. 4CU is planning and producing the musical, and Polygon Magic is in charge of production.

MAMORU is returning to handle the choreography, and tak is returning to compose the music. Rika Mizuno is in charge of singing instruction. Tomoko Atarashi is designing the costumes at COMO, and earch is in charge of hair and makeup. Fuhito Kanayama is the photographer, and Mujina is handling the promotional art.

The franchise has inspired a series of stage musicals in Japan. The previous musical, Musical Hetalia Final Live ~A World in the Universe~ , ran in March 2018.

The new anime of Hidekaz Himaruya 's Hetalia World Stars manga debuted on April 1.

Himaruya's Hetalia World Stars manga is the latest manga in the franchise . The manga launched in Shonen Jump+ on the same day the online manga service launched, but it went on hiatus in April 2018. The manga resumed in Shonen Jump+ on April 1. Shueisha has published four compiled book volumes for the manga. Himaruya launched a new manga about Japanese prime ministers in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. in December 2020.

Himaruya's original Hetalia - Axis Powers manga takes the archetypal characteristics of countries and regions throughout the world, and anthropomorphizes them as (mostly) bishōnen characters. Right Stuf released the manga in North America in collaboration with its former English-language publisher, Tokyopop , and its Japanese publisher Gentosha Comics .