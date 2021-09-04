Nami Sano's Migi to Dali Manga Ends in 7th Volume

The sixth compiled book volume of Nami Sano 's Migi to Dali manga revealed on July 15 that the manga will end with the seventh volume, which will ship this coming winter.

The manga launched in the 46th issue of Kadokawa 's harta magazine in July 2017. The magazine describes the story:

Under the table is the angel's secret. The boy's name was Hitori. A stork brought the angel into the lives of a middle-aged couple who were not blessed with children. His parents were kind, his house spacious, and his meals hot. But to protect the happiness he had received, Hitori continued to hide an important secret from his parents.

Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto was Sano's debut series. Sano launched the series in harta in 2011, and ended the series in December 2015. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in North America, and the company released the fourth and final volume in July 2016.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series.

