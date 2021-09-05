A-1 Pictures Animates New Ad for Stand My Heroes Smartphone Game

The official YouTube channel for the Stand My Heroes smartphone game streamed an ad for the game on Sunday animated by A-1 Pictures . Tomokazu Sugita , the voice actor for Itsuki Aoyama, narrates the video commemorating the fifth anniversary of the game.

The video is the first animated ad for the game.

A new original video anime for the game was green-lit in May. The original video anime will adapt the additional Narumi Seo character event map story that launched in the original game in April 2018. As such, it will feature the heroes of the Seo Research Lab who did not appear in the previous television anime.

The television anime of the Stand My Heroes smartphone game premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

The otome puzzle game for female players is set in modern Tokyo at Matori, the narcotics control unit of investigators under the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. The protagonist, who has the unique trait of drugs having no effect on her, ends up working in the unit. She recruits personnel from investigators, idols, writers, genius high school students, top designers, butlers, underground doctors, and others to form teams of modern ikemen heroes for different missions.

Hideyo Yamamoto ( Strike the Blood , The Prince of Tennis II OVA vs. Genius 10 , Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- ) directed the television anime at M.S.C , with Sayaka Harada ( STARMYU , Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- ) supervising the series scripts. Hajime Aida was credited as scenario adviser. Yuki Takayama (episode animation director on Code:Realize -Guardian of Rebirth- ) designed the characters, and fox capture plan composed the music.

The game launched in 2016 and has garnered more than 1 million downloads.