Drops of God's Shū Okimoto Recruits Assistants For New Manga

Manga artist Shū Okimoto is recruiting assistants on the Ganmo manga artist and assistant matching service for an upcoming new manga. The editor who posted the recruitment ad stated the manga will launch "around November" in Kodansha 's Morning magazine, and the manga will run in the weekly magazine every other week. The recruitment ad stated staff will give preference to those who can draw houses from the Edo period.

Siblings Shin and Yuko Kibayashi — under the pen name Tadashi Agi — launched The Drops of God manga with artist Okimoto in Kodansha 's Morning magazine 2004. A live-action series based on the manga aired in Japan in 2009. The manga ended in June 2014, and the 44th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2014. The manga's final arc, titled Marriage ~ Kami no Shizuku Saishūshō~ (Marriage ~The Drops of God Final Arc~), launched in May 2015, and it ended in October 2020.

Comixology and Kodansha Comics have released the manga in English digitally.

Throughout its serialization, the manga had famously boosted the sales of wines profiled in the story. The French wine magazine La Revue du vin de France has recognized the manga, giving it the magazine's top award in 2010. The New York Times also profiled the manga in its Dining and Wine section in 2008.

The manga is inspiring a new upcoming live-action television series that will be multilingual as a collaboration between U.S., French, and Japanese companies.

