Im: Great Priest Imhotep's Makoto Morishita Launches Sudachi no Maōjō Manga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine has revealed that Makoto Morishita will launch a new manga titled Sudachi no Maōjō (Sudachi's Demon Lord Castle) in the magazine's November issue on October 6.
The manga centers on Murabito, who runs an item shop in a world where the hero has defeated the demon lord. In a world that's too peaceful, people are not really coming to his shop, which worries Murabito. Then one day, a young woman shows up, whose true identity is unknown.
Morishita launched IM: The Great Priest Imhotep in Square Enix's Shonen Gangan magazine in January 2015 after first publishing a one-shot. Square Enix published the 11th and final compiled book volume in September 2018.
Yen Press licensed the manga and released the 11th volume in English in February 2019.