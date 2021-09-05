Im: Great Priest Imhotep's Makoto Morishita Launches Sudachi no Maōjō Manga

New manga follows owner of item shop in world that's too peaceful after demon lord's demise

The official website for Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine has revealed that Makoto Morishita will launch a new manga titled Sudachi no Maōjō (Sudachi's Demon Lord Castle) in the magazine's November issue on October 6.

The manga centers on Murabito, who runs an item shop in a world where the hero has defeated the demon lord. In a world that's too peaceful, people are not really coming to his shop, which worries Murabito. Then one day, a young woman shows up, whose true identity is unknown.

Morishita launched IM: The Great Priest Imhotep in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine in January 2015 after first publishing a one-shot. Square Enix published the 11th and final compiled book volume in September 2018.

Yen Press licensed the manga and released the 11th volume in English in February 2019.