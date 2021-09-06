Chainsaw Man Manga Gets Novel on November 4

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Jump J-Books novel imprint revealed on Monday that Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga is getting a novel adaptation titled Chainsaw Man : Buddy Stories that will ship in Japan on November 4. Sakaku Hishikawa is penning the novel. The novel is the first in the franchise.

The novel will tell three stories not told in the manga with a theme of "buddies," featuring: Power and Denji, Kishibe and Quanxi during their partner era, and Himeno and Aki around the time they first met.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018, and Shueisha published the 11th volume on March 4. The manga has 11 million copies in circulation as of June.

The manga ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December. The manga's second part, the "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), will serialize on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app and website.

The manga was nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2019, and ranked at #4 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020 (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top manga for male readers. The manga won in the Best Shōnen Manga category at the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards on January 19. Additionally, the manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list for male readers.

Viz Media is publishing the manga simultaneously digitally, and is also publishing the manga in print. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga in English digitally.

The manga is getting a television anime adaptation at studio MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Dorohedoro , Attack on Titan The Final Season ). Ryū Nakayama is directing the anime.

Sources: Jump J-Books' Twitter account and website