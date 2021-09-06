Live-Action Radiation House Season 2 Casts Masahiro Takashima

Takashima plays new hospital director Masato Haijima in 2nd season premiering October

The official website for the live-action series adaptation of Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori 's Radiation House manga revealed on Monday that the series' second season has cast Masahiro Takashima (seen below) as the new hospital director Masato Haijima.

The second season will premiere on Fuji TV in October. Masayuki Suzuki , Shigeyuki Aizawa, and Yūsuke Mito are directing the second season, with scripts by Haruka Ōkita.

The story centers on the medical professionals in the radiology department of a hospital. For example, medical radiographers use radiographs and CT scans to probe the causes of diseases and uncover pathological changes, while radiologists read the results and offer diagnoses.h7wjkpi27k

Yokomaku and Mori launched the manga in Grand Jump in October 2015. Shueisha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in December, and it will ship the 11th volume on September 17. The first season of the live-action series premiered in April 2019.

Mori's 2009-2013 manga Kyō no Asuka Show inspired an original web anime adaptation. Mori began Kuchibiru ni Uta o (A Song to Your Lips), a manga adaptation of Eiichi Nakata 's original novel, in Shogakugan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Gessan ) magazine in 2013 and ended the series in 2014. A film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan in February 2015.

Sources: Radiation House live-action series' website, Comic Natalie

