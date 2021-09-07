Live-Action Oshaie Sommelier Oshako Show Gets 2nd Season

TV Tokyo announced on Tuesday that the live-action series adaptation of Kappy 's Oshaie Sommelier Oshako (Oshako, Sommelier of Fancy Homes) manga will get a second season. Oshaie Sommelier Oshako! 2 will premiere on TV Tokyo and affiliated networks on October 8.

TV Tokyo also announced that the series has cast Ryōsuke Sota (pictured below on bottom left) as Buzz Lee and Tsubasa Imai (pictured below on bottom right) as Madara. Honoka Yahagi is returning to play Oshako Jaeger. The returning cast members also include (pictured below on top row from left to right) Miu Tomita , MEGUMI, and Hayato Ichihara .

Yū Ōta is returning to direct the series. Udai Iwasaki , Yoichi Hirose, Shoji Hiroshi, Jun Ishii , and Masayuki Yamaguchi will also direct the second season.

The series premiered as the first show on the channel's new "Sui Drama 25" programming block in July 2020. It stars (left to right in image below) Miu Tomita as Oshako's friend Kaneku Kinni (a character who did not appear in the manga), Honoka Yahagi as Oshako Jaeger herself, and MEGUMI as the cafe manager Meue Tachiichi.

The comedy manga's story centers on Oshako Jaeger, a woman who can't date men who don't live in fancy homes. She goes around judging the homes of various men.

Kappy launched the manga in Yahoo! 's Ouchi Magazine web magazine in 2015, before moving to Web Media's Roomy website. It ended in 2015. Daiwa Shobō published the manga's one compiled book volume in July 2016.

Kappy 's SNS Police manga inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in March 2018. Kappy published the manga on the kakeru website from 2015 to 2016. Diamond published a compiled book volume for the manga in July 2016.

Manga creator duo UME (writer Takahiro Ozawa and artist Asako Seo ) also launched a manga adaptation of Kappy 's Ai to Aizawa novel in February 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie