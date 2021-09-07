New Pokétoon Anime Short Focused on Gengar Debuts on Friday

"Gengar ni Nacchatta!?" short centers on high school girl turned into Gengar

The official Twitter account for the Pokémon franchise revealed on Monday that a new Pokétoon net anime short titled "Gengar ni Nacchatta!?" (I Became a Gengar?!) will premiere on the Pokémon Kids TV channel on YouTube on Friday at 2:00 p.m. JST. The short will be set in a school, and will center on a girl who gets turned into a Gengar. Tatsurō Kawano is directing the short, and Yuka Iguchi will star.

The first Pokétoon short, "POKÉTOON: Scraggy and Mimikyu," premiered in June 2020. Two new shorts in the series, "Hero ni Naritai Yanchamu" (Pancham Who Wants to Be a Hero) and "Yume no Tsubomi" (Dreaming Tsubomi), debuted on May 5 and June 4, respectively.

The Pokémon Kids TV channel then debuted the "Mattete ne Koiking" (Just Wait, Magikarp) short in July, and then debuted the "Pokapoka Magumaggu House" (Cozy Slugma House) short on August 5.

The Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel launched in 2019 with a focus on children's programming.

Sources: Pokémon Twitter account, Famitsu.com

