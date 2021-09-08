Awa-Koi's Kanan Minami Launches New Manga

Kaeru Ie ni wa Koi Ga Inai debuts on September 22

Kanan Minami ( Awa-Koi ) announced on Twitter on Wednesday that she is launching a new manga titled Kaeru Ie ni wa Koi Ga Inai in this year's 17th issue of Shogakukan 's Betsucomi Flower magazine on September 22.

Minami stated that this is her first adult protagonist now that she has "graduated" from Sho-Comi magazine.

Minami launched the Awa-Koi manga in Shogkakukan's Sho-Comi magazine in 2016, and ended the manga in December 2020. The fifth and final compiled book volume shipped in February. Sho-Comi announced in July 2018 that Minami was putting the manga on a long hiatus, and would return to her work when her condition improved. The manga then resumed in Shogakukan 's digital magazine &Flower in December 2019 and started its final arc. The manga got a special chapter in January.

The story centers on a high school girl named Yūka who wants to fall in love but goes for a guy with no interest. In junior high school, she devoted herself to club activities, but after entering high school she decides she definitely wants to get a boyfriend. Yūka knows Kentarō may be a difficult choice, but she sets her sights on him nonetheless.

Minami's Kyō, Koi o Hajimemasu began serializing in Sho-Comi in January 2008, and it ended in 2011. The manga inspired two anime DVDs in 2010 and a live-action film in 2012.

Minami's other manga include Honey & Honey Drops and Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai .