Domestic Girlfriend's Kei Sasuga Launches 3 1-Shots with Serialization Decided by Reader Vote

New 1-shots debut in remaining Wednesdays this month

This year's 41st issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kei Sasuga is drawing three new one-shot manga that will appear in the 42nd, 43rd, and 44th issues of the magazine on September 15, 22, and 29, respectively. Readers will be able to submit a vote on which of the one-shots they want Sasuga to draw as a full serialization.

The first one-shot is titled "Goku Mane!" (Pretending to Be a Yakuza!, left in image above), and will debut on September 15. It will be a comedy story centered on an unlikely pair of a petty child and a former yakuza. The second one-shot is titled "Tokyo GhostBros!" (center), and will debut on September 22. It will be an action manga centering on brothers who are high schoolers and double as exorcists. The third one-shot is titled "Kanojo to Boku no Endroll" (A Credit Roll for Her and Me, right), and will debut on September 29. It will center on a forbidden love between a girl who wants to die and a shut-in boy.

Sasuga launched the Domestic Girlfriend manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2014, and ended it in June 2020. Kodansha shipped the manga's 28th and final compiled book volume in August 2020.

Crunchyroll posted chapters of the manga in English as they debuted in Japan. Kodansha Comics also released the manga digitally, and debuted the 28th volume in English on February 9. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime for streaming and home video release, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also began streaming the anime after the first four episodes had aired. HIDIVE produced an English dub for the anime.