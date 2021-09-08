RetroCrush Adds Princess Nine, Stellvia, Galaxy Angel in September

Digital Media Rights announced on Tuesday the new titles that will stream on its RetroCrush streaming service in September.

The titles will launch on consecutive Fridays in September:

All the titles will stream in Japanese with English subtitles as well as with an English dub , except for Galaxy Angel Rune , which will only have subtitles.

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March 2020. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service in July 2020.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service added a RetroCrush 24-hour anime streaming channel on June 10.

Pluto TV added a RetroCrush programming block to its 'Anime All Day' channel on March 4. The channel has eight-hour RetroCrush blocks on Thursdays and Saturdays. Redbox added RetroCrush to its streaming service as a 24-hour channel in August, and also added anime titles to the free, ad-supported on demand (AVOD) section of its streaming service.

