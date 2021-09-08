Sumire Uesaka, Yoshihiko Aramaki, Takashi Fujii Star in Gegege no Kitaro Stage Play

Play to run in Tokyo in July-August 2022

The official website for the new stage play adaptation of Shigeru Mizuki 's GeGeGe no Kitarō manga revealed the play's cast, visual, and run dates on Wednesday.

The stage play will star: (from top to bottom in image above)

Takashi Fujii as Nezumi Otoko

as Nezumi Otoko Yoshihiko Aramaki as Gegege no Kitaro

as Gegege no Kitaro Sumire Uesaka as Neko Musume

Takahiro Tamura is penning and directing the play. The play will run at Tokyo's Meijiza Theater from July 29 through August 15, 2022.

The year 2022 will mark the 100th anniversary of Mizuki's birth. Mizuki passed away in 2015 at 93 years old.

The latest GeGeGe no Kitarō anime — the sixth television anime incarnation — premiered in April 2018 and replaced Dragon Ball Super in the same timeslot. The show entered its "second year" in April 2019, and then entered its "final arc" titled the "Nurarihyon Arc" in October 2019. The show ended its run in March 2020 after 97 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The latest anime will get an anime film project titled Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo (Kintarō Birth: The Mystery of Gegege). The film is part of four "big projects" commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Mizuki's birth.

Mizuki's manga, which began in 1959 under the name Hakaba Kitarō , has spawned seven television series (including one Hakaba Kitarō anime), several animated movies, and two live-action films. The stories center on an inhuman boy who straddles the line between the human and supernatural worlds.

