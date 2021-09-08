Trinity Seven's Kenji Saito, Nobuhiko Yanai Launch 1-Shot Manga

Honо̄ no Majo Hime to Sekiwan no Tomo launched on Thursday

Kenji Saito ( Trinity Seven ) and Nobuhiko Yanai ( Himenospia, Lord Marksman and Vanadis ) launched a one-shot manga titled "Honо̄ no Majo Hime to Sekiwan no Tomo" in this year's October issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine on Thursday. The dark fantasy one-shot has 74 pages.

Saito and Haruto Hino launched the Samayoeru Tensei-sha-tachi no Revival Game (The Revival Game of the Wondering Reincarnated Ones) manga in Dragon Age in April 2019, and ended it on July 9.h7wjxxwu4e7

Saito ended the Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated! ( Goodbye! Isekai Tensei ) manga in December 2019. Saito and Parabora launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in December 2017, and the manga transferred to Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in February 2019. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English.

Saito and Akinari Nao launched the Trinity Seven manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. Saito's manga Gishin Eiyuu no Amadeus (Amadeus, Hero of the False God) launched in Shōnen Magazine R in February 2019 with art by Ichitaka. The manga's third and final volume shipped in November 2020. Saito's most recent ongoing manga is Misumi-san wa Misukasenai (Misumi's Missed Insight), which launched on April 19, with Hiro Hata as artist.

Shinya Murata and Yanai launched the Himenospia manga in Monthly Hero's in March 2017. The manga moved online to Comiplex in December 2020. The manga ended on April 16.

Yanai previously drew a manga adaptation of Tsukasa Kawaguchi 's Lord Marksman and Vanadis ( Madan no Ō to Vanadis ) light novel series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine from 2011 to 2016, and Kadokawa published 10 volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed and released all 10 volumes of the manga in English.

Source: Monthly Dragon Age

