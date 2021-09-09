Funimation to Stream Rumble Garanndoll Anime

Anime about world conquered by militaristic parallel Japan premieres in October

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will stream the Rumble Garanndoll ( Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shōjo : Rumble Garanndoll , literally, Turnabout World's Battery Girl) anime for the fall 2021 anime season.

The anime will premiere in October.

The story begins in 2019, just before the change in historical eras for Japan. A rift to another dimension suddenly opens in the skies above, revealing a "turnabout" alternate world called "Shinkoku Nippon." This parallel version of Japan maintained its militarism and remains stuck in the Showa era. Shinkoku Nippon invades our Japan with its "Genmu" gas weapons (on which our own modern weapons have no effect) and giant humanoid "Garan" weapons. The invaders immediately take over our government and all but conquer Japan. As a result, our Japan never ushers in the Reiwa era.

A decade later, our Japan has been revamped as Genkoku Nippon, a puppet state of Shinkoku Nippon. Under harsh censorship, the once thriving manga, anime, idol, and similar sub-cultures have completely died off ... or so it seemed.

The main cast members are:

as Hosomichi Kudō, a club host who works less-than-legally at Tokyo's Kabukichō district Ai Fairouz as Rin Akagi, a fan of anime and live-action tokusatsu (special effects) works

Aina Suzuki as Yuki Aoba, an underground idol

Shiori Izawa as Misa Kuroki, a genius hacker who loves retro games



Masaomi Andō ( School-Live! , Scum's Wish , Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , Astra Lost in Space ) is directing the anime at the studio Lerche . Makoto Uezu ( Scum's Wish , The Heroic Legend of Arslan , Kengan Ashura ) is overseeing the series scripts, Akio Watanabe ( The Fruit of Grisaia , The Eden of Grisaia ) is the original character designer, and Keiko Kurosawa ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish ) is adapting those designs for animation. EGG FIRM is producing the anime.