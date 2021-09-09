HIDIVE Leaves VRV Streaming Service Bundle on September 30

The HIDIVE streaming service announced on Wednesday that it will leave Ellation's VRV streaming service bundle on September 30. Subscriptions to HIDIVE done via VRV will not be renewed, but users will receive an email to sign up directly to HIDIVE .

Due to VRV being a Crunchyroll brand, it became part of Sony 's Funimation Global Group following the latter's acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T. Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T announced on August 9 that Sony 's Funimation Global Group had completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll . The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing.

HIDIVE joined VRV in November 2018. The service mostly streams anime licensed by Sentai Filmworks .

Source: HIDIVE via WTK