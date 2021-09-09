Nitroplus Establishes New Brand to Distinguish Between Its All-Ages, Age-Restricted Works

Nitro Origin brand will be used for edgier content

Nitroplus announced on Monday that it is establishing a new brand "Nitro Origin" for age-restricted works. The company stated that works in this brand will be "edgy" and reminiscent of the company's origin, such as Super Sonico and Full Metal Daemon Muramasa. The " Nitroplus " name will be used for content that is for all-ages, such as Thunderbolt Fantasy and Touken Ranbu, Nitroplus opened a teaser website and streamed a video:

The company revealed new logos for both Nitroplus and the Nitro Origin brand:

The two logos are designed to the same shape to visually unify the brands. The company explained that the symbol marks resemble shining eyes, and the pointed end signifies dynamic and quick images. The shapes are also designed like P for "Plus" and O for "Origin."

Nitroplus was founded in 2000 as a visual novel game developer. The company's works include "Hello, world.", Full Metal Daemon: Muramasa, and SoniComi. The company also created Steins;Gate and Robotics;Notes , and it produced Fate/Zero , Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Psycho-Pass , and Aldnoah.Zero . Nitroplus launched the Warau Ars Notoria game for iOS and Android devices at the end of February to celebrate the company's 20th anniversary.