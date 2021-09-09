Selection Project Idol Anime's 3rd Video Unveils Opening Song, October 1 Debut

9 lead cast members sing "Glorious Days" opening

The official website for the Selection Project "idol x audition x reality show" multimedia project posted the third promotional video for its anime on Thursday. The video announces and previews the opening theme song "Glorious Days" by the nine main cast members and also announces the anime's October 1 premiere.

The anime will premiere on October 1 at 10:00 p.m. on the AT-X channel, and it will also run on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , TV Aichi , and BS11 later that same day. Also on that day, it will stream on the d Anime Store , followed by other services later.

The multimedia project centers around the seventh annual " Selection Project ," a national idol reality show that is held every summer. The Selection Project is the top gateway for girls who want to become idols, and the project follows the nine girls who have won regional qualifying rounds. The audience's votes determine which girls win or lose in the "audition battle."

Suzune Miyama wishes to be an idol like Akari Amazawa, an idol who got her start through the Selection Project reality show. Suzune had been stricken with illness since she was little, but she listened to Akari's music often in her hospital room. Akari's voice gave Suzune smiles and courage, which encouraged Suzune to want to inspire others in the same way. In her last summer of junior high, Suzune decides to enter the seventh Selection Project to make her dreams come true.

The cast includes:

Daisuke Hiramaki ( Naruto Shippūden , New Game! ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo and Yūya Takahashi ( Lupin III: Part IV ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is designing the characters. Yōhei Kisara ( Love Live! School idol project ) is producing the music. Dandelion Animation Studio is handling the CG animation.

Funimation will stream the anime this fall.

Kadokawa originally revealed the multimedia project in December 2019.

Kо̄ji Azuma launched a new manga for the project on Square Enix 's Manga Up! app on July 11. The manga's story centers on Akari Amazawa, the first idol to get her start through the Selection Project reality show. The Sele Pro-chan! four-panel manga launched on the official website and Twitter account on April 19. Mokeo is drawing the manga.

Source: Mantan Web