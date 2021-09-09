Square Enix Announces New RPG from NieR Director Yoko Taro

Teaser trailer streamed for Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars

Square Enix announced a new role-playing game titled Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars ( Voice of Cards: Dragon no Shima ) from NieR series director Yoko Taro, producer Yosuke Saito, composer Keiichi Okabe , and Drakengard character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka. The company streamed a teaser trailer:

Square Enix teases that the game is a "tabletop RPG video game built of cards."

Saito revealed in April that Taro is working as a creative director for a new Square Enix game. The game will be a digital-only title, although Saito teased the possibility of a special physical edition. Saito describes the game as indie-like.

The now-defunct Japanese game developer Cavia ( Drakengard , Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles ) developed the original NieR game as a spinoff of the Drakengard series in 2010. Square Enix released versions of the game for two different consoles: NieR Gestalt for the Xbox 360, and NieR Replicant for the PlayStation 3. NieR Replicant featured a different character design for the protagonist, and minor differences in the plot. NieR was the last game Cavia developed before being disbanded and absorbed into AQ Interactive Inc. in July 2010.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., a remastered edition of NieR Replicant, launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 22 in Japan and April 23 outside of Japan.

The NieR:Automata sequel shipped for the PS4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018. The game has a combined shipments and digital download sales number of 4.5 million.

NieR Re[in]carnation , the first smartphone game in the NieR video game franchise , launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan on February 18, and in the West on July 28.