Funimation Screens Sing a Bit of Harmony Anime Film in Early 2022

English-subtitled trailer streamed

Funimation revealed on Friday that it and J.C. Staff 's original anime film coproduction Sing a Bit of Harmony ( Ai no Utagoe o Kikasete ) will screen in theaters in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand in early 2022. The company posted an English-subtitled version of the most recent trailer:

The film will open in Japan on October 29.

Funimation describes the film:

Sing a Bit of Harmony tells the story of the beautiful and mysterious Shion ( Tao Tsuchiya ) who transfers to Keibu High School where she quickly becomes popular for her open-hearted personality and exceptional athletic talent... but she turns out to be an AI (artificial intelligence) in the testing phase! Shion's goal is to bring chronic loner Satomi ( Haruka Fukuhara ) “happiness.” But her strategy is something no human would expect: she serenades Satomi in the middle of the classroom. After finding out that Shion is an AI, Satomi and her childhood friend, engineering geek Toma ( Asuka Kudo ), steadily warm up to the new student. Along with the popular and attractive Gotchan ( Kazuyuki Okitsu ), the strong-willed Aya ( Mikako Komatsu ), and judo club member "Thunder" ( Satoshi Hino ), they become more and more moved by Shion's singing voice and earnestness even as her antics bewilder them. But what Shion does for Satomi's sake ends up involving them all in some serious pandemonium… Get ready for the heartwarming story of a not quite market-ready AI and her classmates!

The cast includes:

Tao Tsuchiya as Shion Ashimori

as Shion Ashimori Haruka Fukuhara as Satomi Amano

as Satomi Amano Asuka Kudo as Tо̄ma

as Tо̄ma Kazuyuki Okitsu as Gocchan

as Gocchan Mikako Komatsu as Aya

as Aya Satoshi Hino as Thunder

as Thunder Kenjiro Tsuda as Saijō

as Saijō Sayaka Ohara as Mitsuko

as Mitsuko Kenji Hamada as Nomiyama

Japanese comedian Kazlaser and former Takarazuka actress Miyu Sakihi will also voice as-yet unspecified roles in the film.

Yasuhiro Yoshiura ( Time of Eve and Patema Inverted ) is directing the film. Yoshiura and Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Seven Days War ) are co-writing the script. Kanna Kii , the creator of the Seaside Stranger manga, drew the original character designs. Shuichi Shimamura ( Honey and Clover , Nodame Cantabile ) is designing the characters for animation, and is also the chief animation director.

Ryō Takahashi ( Sk8 the Infinity ) is composing the music, and Yohei Matsui ( Ensemble Stars! ) is writing the songs.

