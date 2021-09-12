Ippon Takegushi, Santa Mitarashi's Candy Flurry Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

Duo launched candy-themed manga in April

This year's 41st issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of storywriter Ippon Takegushi and artist Santa Mitarashi 's Candy Flurry ( Ame no Furu ) manga. The manga's second volume will ship on October 4 and the third volume will ship in December.

Viz Media as well as Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are releasing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the series:

Toy Toy Candy--eat one of these magical sweets and gain candy powers. This isn't a dream, it's reality. And because of it, Tokyo was destroyed. Tsumugi is a lollipop user, the same candy that brought Tokyo to ruin. And she can't have anyone finding that out! But what will she do when she runs into a criminal sweets-user who's out of control?! This unique candy-coated battle comedy manga is now ready to snack on!

The manga launched in this year's 20th issue Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on April 19. Shueisha published the first compiled volume on August 4.

