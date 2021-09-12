Netflix Establishes 'Anime Creators' Base' at Tokyo Office

Entertainment magazine Variety reported on Thursday that Netflix has launched an "Anime Creators' Base" at its company's new Tokyo office. Designers Namiko Ishidate and Saina Cisse are staffing the "Designers' Garage" area of the new base, meant to help creators develop conceptual art. Netflix posted a video tour of the base featuring the company's VTuber N-Ko.

The base has three areas: a designers' area with designers and artists, a writers' area for developing and editing scripts, and a lab space for testing out new technologies such as VR and motion capture.

Netflix chief producer of anime Taiki Sakurai revealed the Anime Creators' Base in a blog post. He stated that the project was inspired by the television anime of Sumito Ōwara 's Eizōken ni wa Te o Dasu na! ( Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) manga. He stated that he was "intrigued by the idea of making a space where creative minds could gather." He added, "It reminded me that creative processes should always be driven by passion and having fun."

Anime consistently ranked in the top 10 most watched types of programs worldwide on Netflix in 2020, and anime viewership was "up over 100%" in the United States in 2020.

Netflix is slated to release nearly 40 "anime" titles this year, which is roughly double the output of 2020.

