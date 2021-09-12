Star Fruit Books Licenses 2 1-Shot Manga For Print, Digital Release

Publisher Star Fruit Books announced on September 4 that it has licensed two new one-shot manga: Makiru Momoto 's "Chieko Show" and zaki's "You're an Idol" ("Kimi wa Idol").

The 18+ title "Chieko Show" is a 16-page one-shot, and Star Fruit Books will release it digitally and in print. Star Fruit Books describes the story:

Chieko is a girl with who was hospitalized with an unknown disease that causes her to spew pure filth! Check out this wacky oneshot from Comic Cue!

The company has previously released Momoto's Monthly Shoujo Sunday manga anthology.

Star Fruit Books will release the 54-page "You're an Idol" manga digitally and in print in early 2022. The company describes the story:

A story about a pig who decides to become an idol after being inspired by a cat idol named Mi-chan. In the end, will this little piglet be able to overcome all the trials that await and become a true idol?!

The company has also licensed zaki's "Doomsday Cleaning" 44-page manga, and will release it in fourth quarter 2021.