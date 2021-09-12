Tsuburaya Convention 2021 Canceled Due to COVID-19

Company still plans to hold online events before end of year

Tsuburaya Productions announced on Friday that it has canceled the "Tsuburaya Convention 2021" event that was originally planned for this fall due to the current state of emergency in some prefectures and quasi-state of emergency in others.

Tsuburaya Productions debuted the event in 2019, with a plan to hold the convention once every two years. The convention was meant to share the "past, present, and future" of the company. Tsuburaya Productions still plans to hold online events before the end of the year to share with fans the "future" of the company.

Tsuburaya Productions is currently involved in the second Ultraman anime season, which will premiere next spring on Netflix worldwide. Additionally, Netflix and Tsuburaya Productions are partnering to produce an Ultraman CG animated feature film.

Hideaki Anno 's Studio Khara is also developing a new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman ) film, previously planned for an early summer 2021 release, but delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ultraman Trigger: New Generation Tiga , the newest live-action series in the long-running tokusatsu franchise, premiered on TV Tokyo on July 10.