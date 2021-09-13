Inzai City Promotional Manga Inzai Aru Aru Gets Net Anime This Winter

A promotional website for the city of Inzai in Chiba prefecture announced on Monday that Yūhi Nakamura's Inzai Aru Aru manga is getting an anime that will premiere on YouTube this winter.

The four-panel manga launched in 2019, and is a promotional manga for the city. The manga has a total of 11 chapters. The manga centers on a 10-year-old girl named Shirushi Nishizumi who lives in the city, and the alien she meets after it crash lands in Inzai. The alien needs "Aru Aru Energy" to be able to power back up its spaceship.

Pony Canyon is producing the anime, and actor Tetsuhiro Ikeda is writing the script.

Source: Make Inzai Original's website, Comic Natalie