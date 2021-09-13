News
Netflix's Bright: Samurai Soul Anime Film Reveals Promo Video, Cast, October 12 Debut
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Netflix revealed a promotional video, key art, and the main cast on Tuesday for Bright: Samurai Soul, its new anime film based on the 2017 Bright live-action film that starred Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. The film will debut on Netflix on October 12.
Yūki Nomura — a Kyōgen stage actor — will make his voice actor debut in the film, starring as Izo the ronin. Daisuke Hirakawa will play the orc Raiden, and Shion Wakayama will pay the elf Sonya.
Netflix describes the story:
Izo, a Ronin, and Raiden, an orc, work to bring a young elf girl and the wand she carries to the land of the elves in the north.
Kyōhei Ishiguro (Occultic;Nine, Children of the Whales) is directing the film. Michiko Yokote (Shirobako, Prison School, Cowboy Bebop, Rurouni Kenshin) is penning the script. Atsushi Yamagata (Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou, Genocyber, Urotsukidoji: Legend of the Overfiend) is designing the characters. 3D CG animation studio Arect is animating the film.
Update: English-dubbed trailer added.
Source: Press release
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history