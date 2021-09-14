Junji Ito Launches Genkai Chitai Season 2 Manga

1st season ended in February

Horror manga creator Junji Ito revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that he has launched the second season of his Genkai Chitai (Disturbing Zone) on the AERA dot website. The manga will update on Tuesdays. The first chapter is titled "Demon King of Dust" ("Jinai no Maо̄").

Ito launched Genkai Chitai on the LINE Manga service in April 2020. The manga centers on the oddities that appear in the distortions within everyday life. The manga's first season ended on February 3. The manga's compiled book volume shipped on March 22.

Ito's Uzumaki and Tomie manga have inspired live-action adaptations, and his GYO manga inspired an original video anime project. Viz Media has published these three manga titles, as well as Ito's Fragments of Horror , Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection , and Smashed: Junji Ito Story Collection in English.

ComicsOne has published his Flesh Colored Horror manga, Dark Horse Comics has published his Museum of Terror manga, and Kodansha Comics has published his Junji Ito's Cat Diary: Yon & Mu manga.

The Itō Junji Kesssaku-shū ( Junji Ito Masterworks Collection) manga collection has a new anime project in the works. The manga collection features some of Ito's more famous works and has 11 total volumes, published between 2011-2013.

The 2018 Junji Ito "Collection" anime adapted some stories from the Itō Junji Kessaku-shū ( Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection) and Fragments of Horror manga. Ito's Uzumaki manga is inspiring a mini-series television anime by Production I.G , which Adult Swim will release in the United States before Japan.