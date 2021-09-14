Otoko Juku Gaiden: Date Omito Manga Ends

10th, final volume ships on September 29

Chiwa Omatsu's Otoko Juku Gaiden: Date Omito manga, a spinoff of Akira Miyashita 's Sakigake!! Otoko Juku manga series centering on the character Date, ended in Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special digital manga magazine on Friday.

Omatsu launched the manga in Bessatsu Manga Goraku in 2014. The manga moved to Manga Goraku Special in 2015. Manga Goraku Special switched to digital publication in August 2020. The manga's 10th and final compiled book volume will ship on September 29.

Miyashita's original 34-volume Sakigake!! Otoko Juku manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1985 to 1991. The manga inspired a television anime and film in 1988, a live-action film adaptation in 2008, and numerous spinoff manga. The 25-volume Akatsuki!! Otoko Juku - Seinen yo, Taishi o Idake sequel manga ran from 2001 to 2010, and then the eight-volume Goku!! Otoko Juku sequel manga ran from 2014 to 2016.

The original manga centers on Otoko Juku, a private school for juvenile delinquents who were previously expelled from other schools. The school uses military and feudal fundamentals to teach the students, and often the classes break out in violence.

Akira Miyashita and illustrator Tōichirō Yanagida's Otoko Juku Gaiden: Daigōin Jaki spinoff manga ended in October 2020. The spinoff manga launched on Nihonbungeisha 's Goraku Egg manga site in May 2015, and it moved to Manga Goraku Special in May 2019. The spinoff manga centers on the titular character Daigōin Jaki, an antagonist of the original manga, who was considered the strongest in Otoko Juku.

Source: Manga Goraku Special