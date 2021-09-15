Bandai Namco to Unveil Life-Size RX-93ffν Gundam Statue in Fukuoka Next Spring

New mobile suit based on RX-93 νwill have protagonist tricolor, new long-range fin funnel mount

Sunrise and the Bandai Namco Group announced on Wednesday that they will unveil a new life-size Gundam statue in Fukuoka's Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport in spring 2022. The statue will depict a new mobile suit named the RX-93ffν Gundam, heavily based on Amuro Ray's RX-93 ν Gundam (pronounced "Nu Gundam") that appeared in the Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack anime film. The design will feature the familiar Gundam protagonist tricolor scheme, and a new long-range fin funnel mount.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's "Chief Gundam Officer" Koji Fujiwara stated in the announcement that the statue will feature "gimmicks" that are a staple for the ν Gundam.

The Bandai Namco Group previously hinted that it is working on a new life-size statue in June.

Bandai Namco currently has three life-size Gundam statues on display. A life-size "transforming" RX-0 Unicorn Gundam statue from the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn anime debuted at Tokyo's Diver City complex in September 2017. Sunrise then unveiled an 18-meter-high (59-foot-tall) life-size, moving RX-78-2 Gundam statue from the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime in Yokohama on December 19. The life-size statue of the ZGMF-X10A Freedom Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed debuted in Shanghai on May 28. (The Unicorn Gundam statue in Tokyo replaced a previous, mostly immobile RX-78-2 Gundam statue.)

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.