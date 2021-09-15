Serena Kōzuki Returns to Perform Duel Masters King!'s New Ending Song

Nightmare to perform new opening theme

The staff of Duel Masters King! (with an exclamation point), the new television anime in the Duel Masters King television anime series, announced on Wednesday that the Serena Kōzuki is returning to perform the new ending theme song for the anime titled "Minna to Iru Sekai" (The World Where I'm With Everybody). The song will debut in the anime in October. In addition, Kōzuki will appear as a guest voice actress for a character appearing in the anime on October 10.

The staff also revealed that Nightmare will perform the new opening theme song "Singers."

Kōzuki previously performed the first ending theme song "Tomodachi Dakara" for the Duel Masters King (no exclamation point) anime in April 2020.

Duel Masters King! premiered on April 4.

The story of Duel Masters King entered the "next stage" with the new series. The theme of the new series is "time travel."

The staff for Duel Masters King! returns from Duel Masters King . Hiroshi Ishiodori ( Duel Masters ) is directing the anime at Brains Base and Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment ( SMDE ). Yoichi Kato is returning from the previous two anime in the franchise to oversee the series scripts, and Yasuyuki Noda ( Princess Connect! Re:Dive ) is designing the characters. Jun'ichi Igarashi is composing the music.

The anime is a continuation of the Duel Masters anime that premiered in April 2017, continued with a new series titled Duel Masters! in April 2018, and then continued on again with the Duel Masters!! anime that premiered in April 2019. The protagonist is Joe Kirifuda, the son of the previous protagonist Katta Kirifuda. Yumiko Kobayashi returns to play Joe Kirifuda, and Setsuji Satoh plays Decky.

Shigenobu Matsumoto launched a Duel Masters King manga in February 2020, and the manga entered its "final battle" in December.

Sources: Press release, PR Times