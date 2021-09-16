Funimation Announces The World Ends With You Anime's English Dub, Cast

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming an English dub for The World Ends with You the Animation ( Subarashiki Kono Sekai The Animation ), the anime of Square Enix 's The World Ends with You ( Subarashiki Kono Sekai ) action role-playing game on Friday.

Funimation also announced that it will stream the second season of the Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress television anime series for the fall 2021 anime season. The company will begin streaming the new season with episode 0 on October 14.

The English cast for The World Ends with You the Animation includes:

Kyle Phillips is directing the English dub . Jamal Robertson is the ADR engineer, and Alyssa Dumas is the assistant ADR engineer. Jessica Sluys is writing the English script, James Baker is prepping the script, and Bonny Clinkenbeard is supervising. Gino Palencia is the mix engineer.

The anime premiered on April 9. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Kazuya Ichikawa ( Monster Strike the Animation , Clean Freak! Aoyama kun , Tantei Team KZ Jiken Note ) directed the anime. Midori Gotou at Sanzigen supervised the series scripts. Tetsuya Nomura and Gen Kobayashi ( Square Enix ) designed the characters. DOMERICA ( Flying Witch Petit ) and Shinei Animation ( Mysterious Joker , Doraemon ) produced the anime.

Takeharu Ishimoto returned from the game to compose music for the anime. He stated he created music this time based on the fact that the anime is now in a different time period and is for an anime instead of for a game.

The anime changed its original opening theme song "TEENAGE CITY RIOT" by ALI after Sony Music Labels reported that police arrested Kahadio (real name Kadio Shirai), the drummer of the band ALI .

Nintendo 's website describes the game:

Complete the mission...or face erasure. That's all Neku knows after regaining consciousness in the middle of a busy intersection without his memories. Now he and his partner must fight to survive a life-or-death game in this twisted tale with more turns than the urban labyrinth of Tokyo they're trapped in.[...]

In the crowded chaos of Tokyo, players of the Reapers' Game must complete daily missions or face total erasure. Neku might not be enthusiastic about forging relationships, but with his very life on the line, he'll need to learn how to work together with a partner—and fast: they only have seven days.

Jupiter and Square Enix developed the original The World Ends with You game that shipped for Nintendo DS in Japan in 2007 and in the West in 2008. The World Ends with You -Solo Remix- smartphone game developed by h.a.n.d launched for iOS devices in 2012, followed by Android devices in 2014. The World Ends with You -Final Remix- game shipped for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in September 2018 and launched in the West in October 2018. Characters from the game franchise also feature in the Kingdom Hearts game series.

NEO: The World Ends with You ( Shin Subarashii Kono Sekai ), a new sequel game to The World Ends with You , launched on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in English and Japanese on July 27.

