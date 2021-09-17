Live-Action Bungō Stray Dogs: Beast Film's English-Subtitled Teaser Unveils More Cast, Staff, January 7 Debut

Film of what-if role-reversal story reunites several cast members from stage plays

The official website and Twitter account for Bungo Stray Dogs the Movie: Beast , the live-action film of Kafka Asagiri 's light novel Bungo Stray Dogs : Beast , posted an English-subtitled teaser trailer on Friday. The teaser announces more of the film's cast and staff as well as its January 7 opening date.





The cast members, many of whom are returning from the various stage plays, include:

As previously announced, Shōhei Hashimoto and Yūki Torigoe are reprising their respective roles of Ryūnosuke Akutagawa and Atsushi Nakajima.

Koichi Sakamoto ( 009-1: The End of the Beginning ) is directing the film, and Asagiri wrote the script. Kadokawa is distributing the film.

The "what-if" story imagines if Atsushi Nakajima was in the Port Mafia and Ryūnosuke Akutagawa was in the Armed Detective Agency, instead of vice-versa. The story follows Ryūnosuke Akutagawa , who vows revenge on a man dressed in black in order to rescue his sister. However, as he is about to starve to death, a man from the Armed Detective Agency appears.

The Bungo Stray Dogs BEAST light novel shipped in Japan in April 2019. Shiwasu Hoshikawa launched a manga adaptation on December 26, 2019.

The first television anime adaptation of Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs manga aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub . The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the series. Kanaineko 's Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! (Bungo Stray Dogs Ruff!) spinoff manga inspired a television anime that premiered on January 12, Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime. as it aired in Japan.