Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint announced on Saturday that Mitsuho Itsuki's Shinmai Renkinjutsushi no Tenpo Keiei (Management of Novice Alchemist: Get My Shop! or literally, Novice Alchemist's Shop Management) light novel series is inspiring a television anime.

The story follows Sarasa, an orphan girl who just graduated from the royal alchemist training school. Having received an isolated shop as a gift from her teacher, she embarks on the leisurely life she long dreamt of as a alchemist. However, what awaits her is a shop more decrepit than she ever imagined, out in the boondocks. As she gathers ingredients, trains herself, and sells goods to become an upstanding alchemist, she tries to lead her very own slow, relaxed alchemist life.

Itsuki first launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou (Let's Be Novelists) website on November 1, 2018. Fantasia Bunko then published the first volume in print with illustrations by Fuumi in September 20, 2019, and the fifth volume shipped on Saturday.

Source: Comic Natalie