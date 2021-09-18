1st Touken Ranbu Musical Gets Manga Adaptation

Kyō Yamazaki draws manga debuting September 24

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump manga website revealed on Tuesday that Touken Ranbu - Atsukashiyama Ibun , the first stage musical for the Touken Ranbu franchise , is inspiring a manga adaptation by Kyō Yamazaki that will debut on the site on September 24.

Touken Ranbu - Atsukashiyama Ibun held its first trial performance in 2015, with its debut run held from May to June 2016. The franchise has since inspired more musicals, as well as a separate series of stage plays.

The "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015. The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an upcoming anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. A live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019, and a sequel film will open this year. The franchise has also inspired various manga. Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English on April 27, and will release the smartphone version of the game as well.