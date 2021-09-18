Duel Masters Gets New Isekai Manga Focused on Rule Variants

Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Online website revealed on Tuesday that the Duel Masters franchise is getting a new manga titled Isekai Tensei Sengen Duel Masters Ha (Parallel World Reincarnation Declaration Duel Masters Supremacy). Kamiyui draws the manga, which debuted on Coro Coro Online on Friday.

The manga centers on main character Iona Morimoe traveling to different worlds, but the worlds are all not too different from his original one. The biggest difference are the rules for Duel Masters on these different worlds — from variants where shield and mana mean nothing, to completely different victory conditions — which Iona will have to overcome.

Shigenobu Matsumoto launched a Duel Masters King manga in February 2020, and the manga entered its "final battle" in December.

The Duel Masters King anime premiered in April 2020. The anime is a continuation of the Duel Masters anime that premiered in April 2017, continued with a new series titled Duel Masters! in April 2018, and then continued on again with the Duel Masters!! anime that premiered in April 2019.

A new season titled Duel Masters King! (with an exclamation point) premiered on April 4.

Source: Coro Coro Online