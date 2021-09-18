New Macross Delta Film, Frontier Short's Trailers Unveil October 8 Opening

1st 5 minutes of Delta film to be previewed online on October 7

The official website for the Macross franchise posted the full trailers for the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film and " Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū " (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short on Saturday. The trailers announce that the films will open together on October 8.





The new Macross Delta film's trailer and poster visual above tease the Walküre idol group's battle with the Yami_Q_ray group, and the trailer also features the franchise 's veteran ace pilot Max. The tagline on the poster visual reads, "Song Battle for the Galaxy" — a reference to the annual Kōhaku Uta Gassen (Red and White Song Battle) and similar singing competitions.

The official Macross channel on YouTube and the SHOWROOM service will host a special for the semimonthly Macross ga Tomaranai program on October 7 with cast members Nao Tōyama , KENN , Minori Suzuki and Nozomi Nishida . The special will screen the first five minutes and 29 seconds of the new Macross Delta film.

Participating theaters will hand out three different randomly distributed art cards to filmgoers during the first week of screenings.

The "Walküre Senjō no Premium Live Event at Toyosu Pit" had announced the new film in September 2018 and described the film as "entirely new" — as opposed to that year's Macross Delta the Movie: Passionate Walkūre ( Gekijō-ban Macross Delta: Gekijō no Walkūre ), which compiled earlier television anime footage with some new sequences.

Creator Shoji Kawamori had stated at the " Flying Dog 10th Anniversary Live 'Inu Fes'" event in February 2019 that he had been aiming to release the new Macross Delta anime film in 2020.

The members of the idol group Walküre announced the title of the new Macross Delta film at the "Macross Crossover Live 2019" concerts in June 2019. The Walküre members noted that there are six exclamation points in the title when there are only five members, and they half-jokingly asked Kawamori for the reason. Kawamori teased that there will be a sixth performer.

The Shoji Kawamori Expo opened that month also, and the end of the exhibition revealed a story teaser for the new film:

Walküre and Delta Flight used music to save people from the Vár Syndrome, a previously unknown disease that made humans and others go berserk. However, they find themselves facing a new threat…

The Shoji Kawamori Expo had also listed the film in "20XX."

Kawamori noted at the All Japan Model and Hobby Show in September 2019 that the word "LIVE" in the title has several meanings, including the Japanese connotation of a live concert and the English connotation of a live broadcast. He also noted that the "L" in the title is in red to connotate "love." He also teased at least one new variable fighter design for the film.

The 26-episode Macross Delta television anime series ran from April to September 2016, after a preview of the first episode in 2015. Gekijō-ban Macross Delta: Gekijō no Walkūre opened in Japan in February 2018.

The Macross Frontier television anime aired in 2008 following the 25th anniversary of the Macross franchise . The Macross Frontier: Itsuwari no Utahime film premiered in 2009 as an alternate retelling, and was followed by the Macross Frontier: Sayonara no Tsubasa sequel film in 2011.

Big West , Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.



