Tesla Note Manga Reaches Halfway Point by 4th Volume

4th volume ships in October

Manga creator Kōta Sannomiya revealed on their Twitter account on September 10 that the Tesla Note manga will reach "pretty much the halfway point" of its story by the fourth volume, which will ship in October.

The spy action manga follows "Mission T," a shadow war of spies and secret intelligence waged to prevent the world's destruction. The story follows Botan Negoro, who has trained as a ninja since childhood, and has grown to become a talented spy. She teams up with Kuruma, a spy who has a flair for theatrics, in a new mission with the world at stake: to retrieve the "Tesla Crystal," the "legacy" of genius Serbian-American inventor Nikola Tesla. But other countries and their agents are already moving to secure the Tesla Crystal, and Botan and Kuruma will have to use all their wit to outsmart them.

Sannomiya, Masafumi Nishida , and Tadayoshi Kubo launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on January 6. The manga transferred to Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app on August 4. Nishida and Kubo are credited with the original work, while Sannomiya is drawing the art. Kodansha published the third volume on Thursday.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere on October 3.