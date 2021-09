Ciao Deluxe Magazine Launches 8 New Manga in November

The November issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao Deluxe magazine (magazine cover pictured at right) revealed on Saturday that the magazine will launch eight new manga in the next issue, which will ship on November 20.

The following authors will launch new manga in the issue: An Nakahara , Akira Wao , Hasumi Fujita, Meme Iwaoka , Ai Amane, Suguru Tōya, Mikuri Hanahoshi, and Yua Hayama.

Nakahara's Kirarin Revolution idol manga inspired a television anime in 2006. Nakahara's Niji-iro Prism Girl manga also inspired an OVA series in 2013.

Wao's Hime Gal Paradise manga inspired two anime DVDs in 2010 and 2011. Similarly, Iwakoka's Elite Jack!! manga inspired an anime on DVD in 2014.