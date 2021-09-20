22/7 Idol Project Auditions for New Members

Project's 2nd audition in 5 years

The official website for the 22/7 idol project announced on Monday that the idol group is auditioning for new members. This marks the project's second audition in five years since the initial recruitment in October 2016.

Female applicants between 18-25 years old (as of April 1, 2022) can apply to audition until October 19. After several screenings in October-November, the final examimation will be in December.

The 22/7 anime premiered in January 2020. The series had 12 episodes, plus a 13th "extra episode" titled "8+3=?" featuring all 11 main cast members. Aniplex of America streamed the show as it aired in Japan on FunimationNow . The anime debuted on Crunchyroll in February 2020.

AKB48 founder and producer Yasushi Akimoto is producing the titular "dimension-crossing" idol group. The group based on the concept of "idols who cross dimensions" has eight anime idol characters, with their respective voice actresses performing as idols in the real world. Sony Music Records and Aniplex received 10,325 applications for the idol group and held five rounds of auditions.

Group members Ruri Umino and Moe Suzuhana were diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in May. Six of the group's members tested negative for COVID-19 after they were in close contact with Umino and Suzuhana.