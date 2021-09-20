Magic of Stella Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga launched in 2013, inspired 2016 TV anime

The November issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine revealed on Saturday that cloba.U 's Magic of Stella ( Stella no Mahō ) manga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on December 19.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the manga's television anime adaptation, and released it on Blu-ray Disc in 2018. The company describes the story:

Based on the four-panel manga serialized in Manga Time Kirara Max , the series follows first-year high school student Tamaki Honda and her SNS club as they work together to create a self-published game. With Tamaki as the project's illustrator, she works alongside the club's other (rather peculiar) members, including Shiina (the club president and game programmer), Ayame (the scenario writer), Kayo (their music composer), and Yumine (the club's boys' love expert).

The manga launched in Manga Time Kirara Max in 2013, and Houbunsha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in December 25. The anime premiered in October 2016.

Now-defunct streaming service Daisuki streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks also streamed the anime on Crunchyroll .