Manga Creator Kayono Saeki Passes Away

Kaoru Shintani announced on Monday that his wife and fellow manga creator Kayono Saeki has passed away at her home on August 29 at 3:35 p.m. due to lung cancer. She was 69.

When Saeki was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, her cancer was already in stage four and had metastasized to various parts of her body, so she was no longer able to have surgery. Her condition took a turn for the worse in March, and passed away with family watching over her.

Saeki debuted the Smash! Meg manga (pictured right) in Sho-Comi in 1980. She also created the Kuchibeni Combat and Akihi manga. Saeki won the 23rd Japan Cartoonists Association Award in 1994 for her Hi no Ryōsen manga.

Sayono married Shintani ( Area 88 ) in 1973. Sayono and Shintai launched the Quo Vadis manga together in 2007.

