Yuuki Kaji Voices Detective Conan's Shuichi Akai in Flashback Set 17 Years Ago
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kaji voiced character, normally voiced by Shūichi Ikeda, in Saturday's episode
Voice actor Yuuki Kaji revealed on his Twitter account on Saturday that he voiced the Detective Conan character Shuichi Akai in a flashback set 17 years in the past in Saturday's episode. Shūichi Ikeda normally voices the character in the franchise's television anime and films.
Akai has been the focus of a number of installments in the franchise, including the 2014 anime film Detective Conan: Dimensional Sniper, and the most recent film Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet, which opened on April 16.