Eleven Arts Premieres Gintama The Very Final Anime Film's English Dub at New York Comic Con
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Eleven Arts revealed on Tuesday that it will premiere the English dub of Gintama THE VERY FINAL (Gintama: The Final), the new anime film of Hideaki Sorachi's Gintama manga, on October 9 at the New York Comic Con event. Sentai Studios is handling the dub of the film, and Kyle Colby Jones is the director and ADR writer.
Eleven Arts also revealed the film's full English dub cast, including some members who are reprising roles:
- Michael Daingerfield as Gintoki Sakata
- Cole Howard as Shinpachi Shimura
- Jocelyne Loewen as Kagura
- Adam Gibbs as Shoyo Yoshida/Utsuro
- Joe Daniels as Kotaro Katsura
- Kyle Colby Jones as Shinsuke Takasugi
- Elissa Cuellar as Tae Shimura
- David Wald as Isao Kondo
- Jeremy Gee as Tatsuma Sakamoto
- Blake Shepard as Toshiro Hijikata
- Clint Bickham as Sogo Okita
- Andrew Love as Taizo Hasegawa
- Luci Christian as Tama
- Cat Thomas as Tamako
- Brittney Karbowski as Kyubei Yagyu
- Stephen Fenley as Hitsugi
- Ty Mahany as Katakuriko Matsudaira
- Carli Mosier as Ayame Sarutobi
- John Gremillion as Umibozu
- Shelley Calene-Black as Otose
- Taylor Fono as Tsukuyo
- Greg Ayres as Kamui
- George Manley as Henpeita Takechi
- Juliet Simmons as Soyo Tokugawa
- James Belcher as Gintoki Sepia
- Carl Masterson as Gintoki Austere
- John Swasey as Abuto
- Luci Christian as Catherine
- Chris Rager as Tendoshu Chief
Licensing and localization manager for Eleven Arts Amelie Khuat stated about the casting process, “It was important to bring back as many of the original cast as possible for the fans."
Eleven Arts will screen the film in North American theaters on November 21-22 in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The company describes the film's story:
The countdown to destruction has begun! All will join to reclaim an Edo in grave peril! Earth is facing its darkest days, and the members of the Odd Jobs must come together to save it from an otherworldly menace. Old allies Gintoki, Takasugi, and Katsura strive their hardest for their own ideals, but standing in their way is someone with whom they share a sad history: Utsuro, an alternate personality of their former teacher and mentor, Shoyo. Shinpachi, Kagura, the Shinsengumi, members of the Kabuki District, and even former enemies will join their fight. As Utsuro's power grows, Takasugi fights for his very life. Will Gintoki be able to put an end to all this?!
The film opened at #1 in Japan on January 8 and ended Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train's 12 consecutive weekends at the top of the Japanese box office. The film is based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements. The movie has earned a cumulative total of 1,850,391,800 yen (about US$16.94 million) as of mid March.
