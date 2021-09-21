Eleven Arts Premieres Gintama The Very Final Anime Film's English Dub at New York Comic Con

Company reveals English dub cast including some members reprising roles

Eleven Arts revealed on Tuesday that it will premiere the English dub of Gintama THE VERY FINAL ( Gintama: The Final ), the new anime film of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga, on October 9 at the New York Comic Con event. Sentai Studios is handling the dub of the film, and Kyle Colby Jones is the director and ADR writer.

Eleven Arts also revealed the film's full English dub cast, including some members who are reprising roles:

Licensing and localization manager for Eleven Arts Amelie Khuat stated about the casting process, “It was important to bring back as many of the original cast as possible for the fans."

Eleven Arts will screen the film in North American theaters on November 21-22 in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The company describes the film's story:

The countdown to destruction has begun! All will join to reclaim an Edo in grave peril! Earth is facing its darkest days, and the members of the Odd Jobs must come together to save it from an otherworldly menace. Old allies Gintoki, Takasugi, and Katsura strive their hardest for their own ideals, but standing in their way is someone with whom they share a sad history: Utsuro, an alternate personality of their former teacher and mentor, Shoyo. Shinpachi, Kagura, the Shinsengumi, members of the Kabuki District, and even former enemies will join their fight. As Utsuro's power grows, Takasugi fights for his very life. Will Gintoki be able to put an end to all this?!

The film opened at #1 in Japan on January 8 and ended Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train 's 12 consecutive weekends at the top of the Japanese box office. The film is based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements. The movie has earned a cumulative total of 1,850,391,800 yen (about US$16.94 million) as of mid March.

Source: Press release