Glaeolia 2 Anthology Manga Wins 2021 Ignatz Award

Collection of indie manga won award for "Outstanding Anthology" category

The Small Press Expo event announced the winners of its 2021 Ignatz Awards on Saturday. Glacier Bay Books' Glaeolia 2 collection of indie manga won the award for the "Outstanding Anthology" category.

The 2021 Ignatz Awards also nominated Garo cartoonist Kuniko Tsurita 's The Sky is Blue with a Single Cloud manga collection in the "Outstanding Collection" category, but Abby Howard's The Crossroads at Midnight collection won the award.

Glacier Bay Books announced the Glaeolia 2 anthology in September 2020, and released the book on November 30. The collection features the work of INA, Kawakatsu Tokushige, Kenya Oba, Maiko Dake, Masami Kuroki, Miki Yamamoto, Mishima Yoshiharu, Mori Masayuki, Morita Rui, nerunodaisuki, Nozomu Nakayama, and Shino Ura. Oratnir was the cover artist, and emuh ruh designed the cover and book. The work features translation by zhuchka, Anna Schnell, rkp, and emuh ruh.

Glacier Bay Books previously released the first volume of Glaeolia in May 2020. A third volume is in the works.

The Ignatz Awards, which are named after the character in George Herriman's seminal comic Krazy Kat , recognize "outstanding achievement in comics and cartooning." A jury of cartoonists create a ballot every year, and then the attendees of Small Press Expo vote on the nominees. This year's event, similar to last year, was virtual.