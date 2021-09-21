Wise Man's Grandchild SS Spinoff Manga Ends With 3rd Volume

Amazon is listing the third compiled book volume of Takuma Ishii's Kenja no Mago SS spinoff manga as the final volume. Kadokawa will ship the volume on November 9.

The manga is a slice-of-life comedy spinoff of Tsuyoshi Yoshioka 's fantasy novel series Kenja no Mago . The original story begins when a powerful wizard and sage, who has saved his world from calamity many times, comes upon a baby whom he adopts and names Shin. The baby is actually a man from our world reincarnated into the sage's world. The sage raises Shin, separated from the rest of society, and teaches him in the ways of magic. It is only when Shin turns 15 years old and sets out on his own journey that the sage remembers that he forgot to teach Shin the common sense and ways of the world. And so, with no experience at all in interpersonal communication and common society, Shin goes the capital of the Alsheid Kingdom to enroll in the capital's magic academy.

Ishii launched the spinoff manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website in September 2019.

Yoshioka began posting the Kenja no Mago story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Be Novelists) website in January 2015, and continues to publish chapters for the story there. Kadokawa began publishing the story in light novel volumes with the first volume in July 2015.

Shunsuke Ogata launched a main manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website in March 2016.

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2019. Both Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime with the title Wise Man's Grandchild .

Source: Amazon