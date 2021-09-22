I Think Our Son Is Gay Manga Listed as Ending in 4th Volume

4th volume ships on November 22

Several Japanese retailers are listing that the fourth compiled book volume of Okura 's I Think Our Son Is Gay ( Uchi no Musuko wa Tabun Gay ) manga will be the final volume. The volume will ship on November 22.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga digitally and physically in English, and it describes the story:

Despite belonging to a family of four, the Aoyama residence is typically home to three due to father Akiyoshi's job. While he's away at work, mom Tomoko and her two beloved sons Hiroki and Yuri go about their everyday lives—going to school, making dinner, doing homework, etc. But now that Hiroki's in his first year of high school, his thoughts are turning ever so slightly to sex and romance…and his mom can't help but notice his slips of the tongue when he's talking about who he likes. Supportive Tomoko has an inkling Hiroki might be gay, but she's going to let him figure it out for himself. Unfortunately, Hiroki has little talent for keeping his “secret,” so he might die of embarassment before all is said and done!

Okura launched the manga on the Gangan pixiv service in August 2019. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan in November 2020. Square Enix Manga & Books shipped the first volume on May 11.

